Wisconsin man arraigned in Menominee County human trafficking sting

MENOMINEE, Mich. (WJMN) – Jeremy Betrand of Pound, Wisconsin was arraigned this week following a decoy-style, human trafficking sting operation.

Bertrand was arraigned on Monday before Judge Robert Jamo in the 95-A District Court in Menominee. He is charged with three felony counts, including child sexually abusive activity, use of a computer to commit child sexually abusive activity, and accosting a child for immoral purposes.

The charges come from an operation on March 19, 2021, where authorities chatted online with people they believed were interested in sexually abusive activity with children. Court documents accuse Bertrand of answering an online advertisement and agree to pay for sex with a minor.

The Menominee Police Department, the Menominee County Sheriff’s Office, and the Michigan State Police worked in collaboration with the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office and the Upper Peninsula Human Trafficking Task Force.

Judge Jamo appointed attorney Jane C.W. Hansen of Menominee to represent Bertrand. A Probable Cause Conference has been called for April 5, 2021 at 4:00 p.m. The preliminary exam is set for April 12, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. Bond has been set at $75,000.00