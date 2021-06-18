Wisconsin man found guilty of Assault with intent to murder in Gogebic County

IRONWOOD, Mich. (WJMN) – On June 17, a 12 person jury found Benjamin Bozile age 31 of Gillette, Wisconsin guilty of Assault with Intent to Murder following a 3-day trial in Gogebic County.

The incident occured on September 1, 2020 at a motel on Cloverland drive. Officers responded to find a man laying in the parking lot bleeding. The 36 year old victim had been stabbed multiple times along with his throat being cut. Beacon Ambulance transported him to Aspirus Ironwood Hospital where he stayed for nearly 2 weeks.

Bozile originally fled the scene and was spotted by a Wisconsin State Trooper. He was arrested and transported to Iron County Wisconsin Sheriff’s Department. He was then extradited back to Gogebic County, Michigan to stand trial.

Several individuals were called to testify including local officers and Dr. Steven Hubbard. Dr. Hubbard testified that the victim was near death upon arrival at the hospital. If not for everyone’s quick response, he likely would have died according to the physician. The Jury took approximately 3 hours to decide a guilty verdict. Nicholas Jacobs, Gogebic County prosecuting attorney, says Bozile now faces up to life in prison. Bozile’s sentancing is scheduled for July 20, 2021. Sgt. Matthew Sterbenz from the Ironwood Public Safety Department led the investigation.