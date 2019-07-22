Critical need for blood donations

MARQUETTE– There is a critical need right now for several blood types.

The Upper Peninsula Regional Blood Center says they need donations of A-negative, B-negative and O-negative blood.

Their bloodmobile was at Tadych’s Econo Foods in Marquette today for a blood drive but the center needs and collects all types of blood every day.

To donate blood you must be 17-years-old, or 16 with a parent’s consent, weight at least 110 pounds and be in good health.

For more information on their blood donor standards, click here.