Critical need for blood donations

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) — The UP Regional Blood Center is currently experiencing a critical need for O-positive, O-negative, A-positive, and A-negative blood types.

The UP Regional Blood Center has collection sites in Marquette, Hancock, Escanaba, and Sault Ste. Marie. It supplies 13 U.P. hospitals.

Their website is www.mgh.org/blood. You can access it for center details and blood drive locations.

Currently, the Marquette center is open from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday and from 8-6 on Wednesdays. Walk-ins are welcome.

