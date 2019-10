UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WJMN) — The U.P. Regional Blood Center is in desperate need of several blood types.

Please consider donating if you have B-positive, O-negative, B-negative, and A-negative blood types.

The U.P. Regional Blood Center has sites to donate blood in Marquette, Hancock, Escanaba, Sault Ste. Marie, and Iron Mountain. Donations go out to 13 Upper Peninsula hospitals.

For more information, you can visit www.mgh.org/blood. Walk-ins are welcome during normal hours.