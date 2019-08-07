Cruise-N-Coffee is giving back to the community

MARQUETTE — If you buy a coffee this week at Cruise-N-Coffee, you’ll be helping more than just yourself.

Cruise-N-Coffee, located on North Third Street in Marquette, is participating in Charity Week this year.

For every purchase that is made, 50 cents of that will be donated to the U.P Children’s Museum.

Cruise-N-Coffee has participated in Charity week before, but this is the first time they’re involved with the Children’s Museum.

The fundraiser started August 5 and will continue until the August 11.