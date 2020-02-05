Crystal Falls man dies in snowmobile crash

CRYSTAL FALLS, Mich. (WJMN) – The Iron County Sheriff’s Office said one man died on Tuesday as the result of a snowmobile crash. Deputies responded to a crash along Trail 113, south of Superior Avenue around 9:17 p.m.

According to investigators, it appears the man was riding north on Trail 113 when they lost control going around a curve, hit a tree, and was thrown from the snowmobile. The Crystal Falls man died at the scene of the crash.

Along with Iron County Deputies, Michigan State Police, Iron County Search and Resscue, Aspirus EMS, Nash Funeral Home, and Iron County Central Dispatch all played a role in responding to Tuesday’s crash.