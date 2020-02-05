Crystal Falls man dies in snowmobile crash

News
Posted: / Updated:
SnowmobileAX_1482420358472.jpg

CRYSTAL FALLS, Mich. (WJMN) – The Iron County Sheriff’s Office said one man died on Tuesday as the result of a snowmobile crash. Deputies responded to a crash along Trail 113, south of Superior Avenue around 9:17 p.m.

According to investigators, it appears the man was riding north on Trail 113 when they lost control going around a curve, hit a tree, and was thrown from the snowmobile. The Crystal Falls man died at the scene of the crash.

Along with Iron County Deputies, Michigan State Police, Iron County Search and Resscue, Aspirus EMS, Nash Funeral Home, and Iron County Central Dispatch all played a role in responding to Tuesday’s crash.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Special Olympics: Athlete Spotlight

Special Olympics powerlifters get ready for competition

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics powerlifters get ready for competition"

Special Olympics Cross Country Skiing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Cross Country Skiing"

Special Olympics Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Basketball"

Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 2020 U.P. Winter Games

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 2020 U.P. Winter Games"

Special Olympics: Downhill Ski

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics: Downhill Ski"

Special Olympics Figure Skating

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Figure Skating"

Polar Plunge for Special Olympics

Thumbnail for the video titled "Polar Plunge for Special Olympics"

Latest News Video

She Loves Me, She Loves Me Not

Thumbnail for the video titled "She Loves Me, She Loves Me Not"

Boys HS Basketball: Redmen, Hematites, Modeltowners secure victories

Thumbnail for the video titled "Boys HS Basketball: Redmen, Hematites, Modeltowners secure victories"

Higher rates of ALS

Thumbnail for the video titled "Higher rates of ALS"

LOCAL 3 TUESDAY OVERNIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 2/4/2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 TUESDAY OVERNIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 2/4/2020"

LOCAL 3 WEDNESDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 2/5/2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 WEDNESDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 2/5/2020"

Precious Metals 2-4-2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "Precious Metals 2-4-2020"