MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN)- Culture of Cult Art Series is a semi-annual art show hosted in Marquette.

Tonight is the ninth show for the organization and it will feature horror films in honor of Halloween next week.

The art show is tonight at 6:00 p.m. at Ore Dock Brewing Company. It will feature over 30 artists both local and from across the nation.

Mike Forester, the founder of Culture of Cult spoke with Local 3’s Rebecca Bartelme about the event.

