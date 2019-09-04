Culvert washout forces closure of boating access sites

DICKINSON COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) — The recent washout of a culvert along West Pond Road at the Groveland Mine Recreation Area in Dickinson County will leave boating access sites to the east and west ponds inaccessible until further notice.

Michigan Department of Natural Resources staff is working to obtain necessary permits for this washout repair road work, which will require the use of heavy equipment.

Access to the South Pond and Island Pond will remain open.

The Groveland Mine Recreation Area is located west of Felch at the site of an abandoned iron ore mine. The old mine’s four man-made ponds, which cover more than 600 acres, were used to supply the mine with fresh water for production of iron ore pellets.

The area is open to the public for fishing, hunting, dispersed camping and other recreational activities.

For the latest information on this and other DNR recreation closures, visit the DNR’s webpage at: Michigan.gov/DNRClosures.