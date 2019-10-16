Culvert washout in Dickinson County

DICKINSON COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) — A temporary route has been made that gives people access to the East and West Pond boating launch sites in the Groveland Mine Recreation Area.

There was a washout of a culvert along West Pond Road. The hope is to have it fixed soon.

According to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, access to the South Pond and Island Pond will remain open.

The Groveland Mine Recreation Area is located west of Felch at the site of an abandoned iron ore mine. The old mine’s four man-made ponds, which cover more than 600 acres, were used to supply the mine with freshwater for production of iron ore pellets.

The area is open to the public for fishing, hunting, dispersed camping and other recreational activities.