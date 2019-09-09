Customs House LLC files lawsuit against City of Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN)–Customs House, LLC on South Lakeshore Boulevard alleges the City of Marquette on multiple issues with the property since it was purchased a year ago to be transformed into condos.

“The Customs House has easement that gives access,” said Nicole Gregory, Owner, Customs House LLC. Ingress and egress for adjoining property owners as well for the city to have ingress and egress. The problem that’s come about is they have overburdened the easement. It is private property. They have labeled it as Baraga Avenue East. They’ve also put a bid out for putting asphalt and pavement, you know paving that street last fall. Last year we tried to come to an agreement saying hey this is not a street, it’s private property. Let’s work something out because this access.”

Gregory says city easement is meant to give access in and out for city workers, meaning it’s not a public street or a parking area.

We reached out to the city for comment and they said they do not have a comment at this time.