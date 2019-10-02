Cutting costs for Energy Efficiency Day

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Governor Gretchen Whitmer issued a proclamation, making October 2, 2019, “Energy Efficiency Day.” In her statement, Governor Whitmer cited 48,600 clean energy jobs in Michigan. She also encouraged others to take part in increasing energy savings. You can read the proclamation here.

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) followed up the Governor’s statements with some energy saving advice.

EGLE Director Liesl Clark said, “Energy Efficiency Day is a reminder for all Michiganders that by doing your part to limit energy use today and every day we can work together toward a cleaner environment and sustainable future,”

Clark went on to say, “Whether it’s weather stripping at home or replacing less-efficient machinery at work, energy efficiency benefits everyone by reducing demand for energy, which leads to lower bills.”

EGLE also released a few helpful reminders to help Michiganders save some money.

When replacing appliances, electronics, office equipment, or lighting look for Energy Star-rated products, which are more efficient than other models. The average household saves almost $500 annually due to efficiency standards that apply to new appliances.

Space heating in homes and businesses uses a lot of energy. Making sure HVAC systems are running efficiently can mean immediate savings.

Replacing the light bulbs that you use the most with light-emitting diode (LED) versions will cut energy use and lower bills.

An energy audit of your home or business can show you where small investments can have a big impact on lowering energy use, and most utilities offer assessments for free.

Reach out to your energy provider to see if you qualify for a rebate for making energy efficiency improvements to your home or business.

Kids of all ages can learn energy-saving habits — such as turning off a game console when they’re finished playing — by going to the Energy Information Administration’s Energy Kids website. There, they can learn about energy, how to use it wisely, as well as find games and activities. The page also includes lesson plans and guides for teachers.

To learn more about what programs are available near you, click here.