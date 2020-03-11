D.J. Jacobetti Home for Veterans screens all visitors, volunteers and employees to prevent spread of coronavirus

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The D.J. Jacobetti Home for Veterans announced that they are screening all people coming into the home including volunteers, employees, and visitors.

This comes one day after Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced the first confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Michigan.

“We’re doing a quick temperature check which a probe,” said Niki Wheeler, Director of Compliance and Clinical Outcomes, Michigan Veteran Homes. “We don’t even have to touch you to do it and then we’ll ask you some questions regarding your possible or probable connection with COVID-19. Our veterans, they’re a very vulnerable population. They are elderly, some of them they have comorbidities like heart disease and lung disease. They’re very vulnerable and we feel that it’s our job to protect them.”

Wheeler says if you don’t have to visit, stay home. They will keep track of updates, but will probably need to enforce stricter restrictions in the future.