Da Upper Yooper’s Barbershop Chorus will sing to your loved one

News
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) — If you want to say I love you this Valentine’s Day there is a unique way to do that in the Upper Peninsula.

Da Upper Yooper’s Barbershop Chorus will sing a song for your loved ones this Valentine’s Day.

They’re a mixed chorus group of all ages who sing in the barbershop style.

Pete Stephens-Brown, director of Da Upper Yooper’s Barbershop Chorus says, ” We’ve been the first mixed barbershop chapter in the state and a few more states. We have ladies and gentlemen, our oldest is 70 our youngest is 11. ”

Valentine’s Day is their favorite time of year.

” To go out to somebody’s loved one, significant other, a parent is just the best thing you can feel. The feeling of gratitude, awe, and love is amazing to be part of, ” says Marlina Martinez, President of the Barbershop Harmony Society.

For just $25 Da Upper Yooper’s Barbershop Chorus will sing a song to your loved one electronically.

And for $50 the barbershop quartet will sing two songs in person and bring flowers and chocolate.

For more information on how you can get the group to sing to your loved one, click here.

