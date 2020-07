MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – There is a new member in the department at the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office.

Daja, a German Shepherd from Germany and has gone through weeks of training with her handler Corporal Brian Kurin, who will be working with their Special Operations Division.

Daja, Kurin and Marquette County Sheriff Greg Zyburt joined Local 3’s Rebecca Bartelme in the studio to talk about Daja, the training she’s been through and the how she’ll be an asset in the community.