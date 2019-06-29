Dam Jam Music Festival 2019

CALUMET — Festival-goers are making their way up to Copper Country this weekend.

The fourth annual Dam Jam Music Festival at Calumet’s Lions Park provides an opportunity for the community to enjoy three stages of live music, food and clothing vendors. Plus, a bunch of activities for the kids.

This festival is not just a great weekend activity, but an opportunity to help a good cause.

“We really care about our community and to be able to have a beautiful park like this is a great thing and we are here to help promote the park, as well as help raise some money for it. It’s been great so far, you know. We are still early. We expect it to be a great turn out,” said Jim Newman, Co-Founder, Team Same Team Productions.

Dam Jam goes until tomorrow night, but attendees are welcome to camp on site until Sunday. Gates open at 11 a.m. tomorrow.

