Damages and power outages from the storm affect residents

ISHPEMING — Storms have been sweeping through the Upper Peninsula throughout the day.

Between damages and power outages, it’s affecting our local residents.

Powerlines coming down were a big issue for many homes throughout Marquette County.

But one Ishpeming resident faced an even greater threat after Tuesday’s storm.

Ed Anderson, Fire Chief for the city of Ishpeming says, ” We had a powerline come down, a tree branch had broken off the tree, and pulled the powerline off the house, so, we’re here standing by to make sure the area is safe. “

Local 3’s Chief Meteorologist Tom Kippen, says the wind gust were between 50 and 60 mph.

Firefighter Chief Ed Anderson says the Ishpeming community feels safe knowing firefighters and police officers will be there for them when they need it.

” I think it’s always nice to see us out in the community, where there’s something going on. If it’s a powerline down or if somebody sees something suspicious, that is maybe causing a hazard to someone else. We’re more than happy to come out and take a look and midgate the problem if we can, ” continues Anderson.

No, injuries have been reported from today’s storms that mostly effected Marquette and Ishpeming.