Dancers announced for 8th annual Dancing with Our Stars

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) — “Dancing with Our Stars – Marquette County Style” is back and the u.S. Hospice foundation expects this year to be better than ever.

“Every year we’re very strategic in how we ask the dancers to participate, so I think this year is just a very elite group of folks who represent all aspects of Marquette County and of course the theme, I think, is going to be very appealing to many people and make a really amazing show,” said Lindsay Hemmila, Consultant, Dancing with Our Stars.

This event is a fun opportunity for both participates and viewers because some local stars will be competing to win the beautiful mirror ball trophy. But most importantly, 100% of the proceeds from all these events will be going straight to hospice patients and their families to try and make life a little easier.

Couples will be learning new moves from some of the best U.P. Dance professionals that you could ask for.

“It’s rehearsal a couple of times a week, maybe three 2-3-4 and a couple hours each time, so there’s a lot of preparation that goes into the choreographic part of this and on top of their couples dance, they will actually learn a group number that everyone will do together, so there’s a big-time investment in terms of the choreography part of it, but everyone also says that’s the most fun part,” said Jill Grundstrom, Director of Dance, Dancing with Our Stars.

Dancers were announced earlier, from a former NFL player to a local dermatologist, the competition is tight. One of the couples is our very own, local 3’s Tony Stagliano and his wife Jessica.

“We’re going to do great because honestly, we work well together. Usually, we’re a really good team and we’re always on the same page when it comes to a plan. I think that’s our advantage. The only thing that’s kind of a drawback is either one of us are dancers at all. I mean we like to have fun, we’re creative, but otherwise, it’ll be interesting,” said Tony & Jessica Stagliano, Station Operations Manager, WJMN-TV Local 3.

For more information about Dancing with Our Stars Marquette County Style, click here.