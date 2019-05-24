‘Dancing With Our Stars’ crowns one dancing duo at finale

Follow @WJMN_Local3

Marquette– Tonight eight couples hit the stage for one last performance in hopes of claiming the mirror ball trophy in the ‘Dancing With Our Stars’ Marquette County Style finale.

After months of practice, separate fundraisers for the Upper Peninsula Hospice Foundation, and two dance performances later, the winner has been crowned.

Luke and Daniele Miljour won the Mirror Ball Trophy for their lyrical dance.

The theme of this year’s event was Disney and after randomly picking a style of dance, each couple had to represent a Disney movie through the dance picked. The styles of dances ranged from hip-hop to tango and musical theater to the waltz.