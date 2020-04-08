‘Dancing with our Stars Marquette County Style’ postponed until May 2021

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – U.P. Home Health & Hospice has announced that they will be postponing their annual fundraiser, ‘Dancing with our Stars Marquette County Style’ which benefits the non-profit U.P. Hospice Foundation.

This event is one-of-a-kind in Marquette County and the U.P. Hospice Foundation has been fortunate enough that its previous successes to allow themselves to postpone the 2020 Dancing with Our Stars Marquette County Style without affecting any patients under their care for this year.

DWOS Superheroes & Villains Edition will now be Wednesday, May 26, and Thursday, May 27, 2021. The decision was made for the well-being of the dance couples, dance professionals, and logistical coordinators.

All the dance couples, dance professionals, judges, and hosts have committed to the 2021 show. If people have purchased tickets for the performance and would like to ‘beat the rush’ for next year’s ticket sales, you may keep your existing seats and use them for the 2021 performance. If you would like a refund for your 2020 tickets, please contact our office by August 31, 2020.

For more information, call U.P. Home Health & Hospice at (906) 225-4545.