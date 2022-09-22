GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — If you’re planning on heading out on the lake Thursday, be aware of hazardous swimming conditions.

A beach hazards statement and small craft advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service for Mason, Oceana, Muskegon, Ottawa, Allegan and Van Buren counties through Thursday evening.

Wave heights are expected to build four to eight feet Thursday.

Storm Team 8 is tracking a cooler air mass with windy conditions Thursday. It is also possible to see waterspouts on the big lake. Chief Meteorologist Ellen Bacca details the chances of seeing one.

It is important to remember that during this time of the season beaches are not flying flags.

You can check the National Weather Service website or the Storm Team 8 app for the latest information on beach conditions.