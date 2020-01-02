Dangerous Lake MI conditions hamper search for missing teen

PARK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say dangerous weather conditions are impacting the search for a 16-year-old girl who fell off a pier into Lake Michigan.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said due to high winds and dangerous lake conditions, authorities are unable to deploy boats or dive teams in the recovery effort Thursday morning. They may deploy drones later in the day to assist.

Lake Michigan at Holland State Park Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020.

“The weather is actually severe enough as well that I can’t use any of my tools to get out there. We have sights and a sonar robot we can use to search, but we can’t put anything in the water. The waters are just too rough at this point for us,” said Sgt. Jay Douglas Thursday morning.

It began shortly after 11:30 p.m. Wednesday when the 16-year-old girl and a male fell of the pier at Holland State Park.

The sheriff’s office said the two were on the pier when a large wave hit the pier, knocking them both off. The male was able to get himself out of the water, but the teenage girl was not.

As you can hear, strong winds churning up some waves out here. pic.twitter.com/J95aPtIjAg — Luke Stier (@LukeStier) January 2, 2020

“Lake Michigan isn’t a joke, it’s dangerous. These conditions are not conductive to being out on the pier. As you can see, the waves are breaking over the pier. Add that to being out there at night, it’s a very dangerous situation,” said Douglas.

Authorities said the two were friends and the girl’s family lives on the eastside of the state. The sheriff’s office has been in contact with her family but are not releasing names yet.

“They just came to see Lake Michigan. They had not seen Lake Michigan before and they came to see Lake Michigan,” said Douglas.

The male was taken to hospital for treatment and released Thursday morning, according to Douglas.