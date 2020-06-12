Data protection measure could end up on Michigan ballot

TAMPA, FL – OCTOBER 22: Voting booths are setup at the Yuengling center on the campus of University of South Florida as workers prepare to open the doors to early voters on October 22, 2018 in Tampa, Florida. Florida voters head to the polls to cast their early ballots in the race for the Senate as well as the Governors seats. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

LANSING, Mich (AP) — A proposed constitutional amendment to consider electronic communication and data as personal property has unanimously passed the Michigan Senate.

If it passes the state House, voters would decide in November whether or not to amend the Michigan Constitution to require law enforcement to obtain a warrant to search emails and cellphones seized during an arrest.

Sponsor Sen. Jim Runestad says the change is essential to preserve personal privacy now that smartphones and other technologies are an integral part of daily life. He says “Americans shouldn’t be forced to choose between using new technologies and protecting their privacy from authority.”