Daughter arrested in connection to death investigation of Marinette County woman

PESHTIGO, Wisc. (WJMN) – The Marinette County Sheriff has released new details in a death investigation first uncovered on Thursday.

The sheriff’s office tells us the body of 89-year-old Ruby Bergold of Peshtigo was found at her home on September 19. 60-year-old Paula Bergold has been identified as the victim’s daughter and was arrested in connection to Ruby Bergold’s death.

The sheriff’s office is working with the Marinette County District Attorney’s Office to determine charges will be brought against Paula Bergold. The Sheriff’s offices says she could be charged with failure to report a death and hiding a corpse.

We are still working to learn the details of Ruby Bergold’s death.

