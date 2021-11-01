DEA announces collection of nearly 745,000 pounds of medication through Prescription Drug Take Back Day

DETROIT, Mich. (WJMN) – The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) announced Monday that its National Prescription Drug Take Back Day program on October 23 resulted in nearly 745,000 pounds of unneeded medications being collected back from Americans across the country. This marks the twenty-first such event in the DEA’s attempts to curb the opioid epidemic, resulting in a total of over 15.2 million pounds of returned medications since its beginning.

The department’s Detroit Field Division collected and disposed of 69,579 pounds of prescriptions at its collection sites in Michigan and Ohio. In total, 5,000 collections sites participated in the event across the nation.

“Local law enforcement, healthcare professionals and community groups continue to be outstanding partners in our drug take back efforts said Keith Martin, Special Agent in Charge for the Detroit Field Division. “One example was in Detroit where we partnered with volunteers from The Youth Connection and the Detroit Health Department behavioral health team and they prepared collection site boxes and helped organize Detroit police take back locations, which allowed our diversion team to focus on other tasks –– a huge win.”

To learn more about the statistics on the collection, check out the DEA’s Take Back Day website.

If you or someone you know missed the event on October 23, check out a list of additional locations that accept medications to dispose of throughout the country here.

For more information on opioids coming into Michigan, check out Local 3’s conversation with Special Agent in Charge Martin as part of our program last month on substance misuse.