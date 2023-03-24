GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — An Ohio woman was arrested for allegedly transporting a massive cache of fentanyl from the Grand Rapids area to metro Detroit.

The Drug Enforcement Administration said investigators tracked the delivery of 20 kilograms of fentanyl, which is around 44 pounds, after learning information during an ongoing investigation in Kent County.

On Wednesday, suspects believed to have connections to a Mexican cartel sent the woman to deliver to the Detroit area. The woman was arrested and around 20 kilograms of fentanyl and one firearm during a traffic stop in metro Detroit, according to a DEA news release.

The suspect’s name was not released due to an ongoing investigation, the release said.

The DEA believes the fentanyl was made in Mexico. Drug cartels in Mexico, using chemicals mainly from China, are responsible for most fentanyl being trafficked in the United States, according to the DEA.