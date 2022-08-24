RIB MOUNTAIN, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities are investigating a dead body that was found in a wooded area in Rib Mountain.

According to the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office, on August 22 just before 12 p.m., a dead body was found in a wooded area south of Cloverland Lane and Woodchuck Lane in Rib Mountain. The identity of the person has not been determined and is still under investigation.

Authorities believe there is no threat to the community. Rib Mountain is just under an hour west of Shawano. Lake W

Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to call 715-261-1200. No additional details were provided.

Local 5 will continue to update this story as more facts are released.