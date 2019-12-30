Closings
Deadly fire hits home in Dickinson County

SAGOLA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) – One person is dead from a house fire along Highway m-95 in Sagola Township on Sunday evening. State Police from Iron Mountain were the first to get a call for the fire at 4:06 p.m.

According to MSP, a relative of the deceased discovered the fire, tried to get in the home, but was quickly overtaken by the smoke and had to leave. Investigators found the body of the person who had been living there and believe they died as a result of the fire. The exact cause of death, the name of the deceased, and details of what started the fire have not been released at this time.

