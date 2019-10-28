Deadly fire in Marquette County under investigation

SANDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) – When firefighters with the Sands Township Fire Department put out the flames at a home at Mobil Estates Trailer Park on Saturday, they found a body inside the burnt frame. The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office is working with the Medical Examiner to figure out who was inside and what caused the fire.

The first call for the fire came around 9:00 a.m. Saturday. Deputies tried to get inside the home but were unable. They also tried contacting the home owner, but again had no success. Because of the severity of the fire, no one was able to get inside and attempt a rescue.

Investigators are still working to learn who was inside the home so they can contact family.