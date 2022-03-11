MCMILLAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) – One person is dead after a house fire in McMillan Township of Luce County on Wednesday.

According to Michigan State Police (MSP), A house on 7177 County Road 415 was destroyed in the fire. Inside the house, a body was found.

The identify of the person inside has not been released at this time. The cause of the fire is also under investigation.

We contacted MSP for an update on Friday. They tell us the severity of the fire is making for a lengthy investigation. There is not a timeline for when the details of who and why will be released.

Troopers from the Sault Ste. Marie Post were assisted by Columbus Township Fire, Luce County Fire, and Luce County Sheriff’s Department. The MSP Canine Unit as well as the MSP Fire Investigator are also involved with this investigation.