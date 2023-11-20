MARQUETTE COUNTY, Wisc. (WFRV) – Authorities in central Wisconsin lent a hand to a deer that got stuck in a residential pool in the early morning hours of Sunday.

The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page about a recent incident involving a deer in a pool. During the early morning of November 19, authorities were sent to a residence for a deer that needed help getting out of a pool.

The deputies were reportedly able to help the deer get out of the pool. Officials say that the deer was in good health and went right back to the wild.