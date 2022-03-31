GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — One of the four men standing trial for allegedly plotting to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer took the stand in his own defense Thursday, repeatedly stating emphatically that he did not agree to a kidnapping and trying to paint his interactions with the militia as largely recreational.

Below, see updates from federal court:

1:20 p.m. All defense attorneys rest their cases. Attorneys for Barry Croft Jr. and Daniel Harris were the only to call witnesses. Harris was the only to testify. The case now goes to the jury on Friday.

1:15 p.m.: Barry Croft Jr.’s attorney, Joshua Blanchard, calls one witness, FBI agent Jayson Chambers. He questions him about texts Chambers sent as he pushed for a terrorism investigation into the Wolverine Watchmen, apparently frustrated that the FBI hadn’t approved it.

“I have pledged to beat them over the head with it until they comply,” Chambers wrote in a text in April 2020. “I’m going to be working this as a TEI (Terrorism Enterprise Investigation) whether you get me the paperwork or not.”

He testified that at the time, the FBI had five separate investigations going into individual suspects, “and these five people are all part of that group.”

Chambers said the FBI later approved the investigation.

1:08 p.m.: The prosecution plays a recorded jail call between Daniel Harris and his father, talking about seeing Adam Fox, an alleged leader of the plot, in the jail. “I didn’t make eye contact. He’s the reason I’m in here.”

Prosecution says this is important because it shows he was blaming Fox and not informant Dan Chappel for why he was locked up.

1:00 p.m.: Defense attorneys say it’s likely they’ll wrap up the defense by the end of the day. They hope to do closing arguments on Friday. Attorney Christopher Gibbons says his client, Adam Fox, will not testify.

12:35 p.m.: The federal prosecutors wraps up an hour-and-a-half of cross-examination. Now on a 20-minute break.

Noon: When Daniel Harris is asked how he feels about Kaleb Franks (who pleaded guilty and testified for the government), Harris responds: “He’s a liar.”

When asked how he feels about Ty Garbin (who also pleaded guilty and testified), Harris responds: “He’s a liar.”

11:50 a.m.: The federal prosecutor asks Daniel Harris if he was trying to find an explosive “better than you could make?”

Harris: “Not actively.”

Prosecutor: “You were trying to find a bomb maker?”

Harris: “Dan wanted me to, yes.” (referring to informant Dan Chappel)

Prosecutor asks him again, wants a yes or no answer, gets same answer.

The judge interrupts: “Were you or were you not trying to find a bomb maker?”

Harris: “Yes.”

11:45 p.m.: Prosecutor notes that Daniel Harris is answering, “Not that I recall,” a lot more than he did during the direct examination from his own attorney.

11:30 a.m.: Federal prosecutor asks Daniel Harris, “You like Barry Croft?”

Harris: “Kind of.”

Harris calls detonating explosives “extremely fun.”

11:15 a.m.: When the federal prosecutor asks Daniel Harris in his cross-examination why it was that Dan Chappel was so concerned about the Wolverine Watchmen that he called police, but Harris stayed with the group, Harris responds: “He’s a bitch.”

(Chappel has testified he became an informant for the FBI after Wolverine Watchmen members started talking about killing police officers).

That leads to a heated exchange.

When he’s asked to explain himself, he responds:

“Next question.”

The prosecutor keeps pushing.

“Tell me about it, why is Dan Chappel a bitch?”

Harris goes on to question why Chappel would be so afraid of “words” when he’d served in the military.

“You’re scared by words? Words hurt you? Words scare you? You’re a bitch. Words are words. You’re a bitch. Words are words,” Harris says.

Chappel became an FBI informant.

When the federal prosecutor asks if Gov. Whitmer was a tyrant, Harris says, “No.”

“Just a governor doing her job?” the prosecutor asks.

“Very poorly, yes,” Harris responds.

11:00 a.m.: Assistant U.S. Attorney Jonathon Roth now cross-examining Daniel Harris, questioning why he would help detonate home-made bombs with shrapnel if he was so concerned about safety at training sessions in Cambria, Wisc., and Luther, near Cadillac.

“Yeah, I had everybody get behind a wall,” Harris says.

Questioning how it is that the two men closest to him from the group, Ty Garbins and Kaleb Franks, have already pleaded guilty.

“They didn’t agree with me,” Harris says.

10:35 a.m: It’s clear, at least according to his testimony, that Daniel Harris was not a fan of accused leader Adam Fox. He said he never went to meetings at the Vac Shack in the city of Wyoming, where Fox lived.

“Everything was in my head that my parents taught me as a child, ‘Don’t get into cars with strangers…’

He says Fox never went to his parents’ house, where Harris lived. “He’s not allowed at my house.”

He calls Barry Croft Jr., an accused co-conspirator, a “stoner/pirate.”

Throughout his testimony, Harris tried to be light-hearted.

When asked about the date of his arrest, Oct. 7, 2020, he said he and the others were expecting to get free gear from “Red,” who turned out to be an undercover FBI agent, then go to Buffalo Wild Wings for dinner.

“I’ve been craving it ever since,” he says.

Harris at one point had talked about making pressure cookers, or bombs to be prepared, “if the sh– hits the fan.”

When his attorney asked what he meant by that, he talks about if the “world as you know it is no more…there is no more government. It’s like Red Dawn.”

His attorney’s last question: “In looking at this group of guys, would you consider Adam the leader?”

Harris: “No.”

Attorney: Who would you consier the leader of the group?”

Harris: “Dan Chappel.”

Dan Chappel, or Big Dan, was an FBI informant. Defense attorneys have argued that it was Chappel and other informants who were orchestrating the alleged plot.

10:30 a.m.: Daniel Harris says that on Oct. 7, the day the feds busted the kidnapping plot, he thought he was going to Buffalo Wild Wings to meet with undercover FBI agent “Red” to buy exploding targets.

“Blowing stuff up is fun,” Harris said.

The feds say the defendants were meeting with “Red” to buy explosives to use in the kidnapping plot. Oct. 7 is the night Harris and other defendants were arrested.

Defense attorney: “You never agreed to kidnap the governor, correct?”

Harris: “Not one time.”

Attorney: “And you never agreed to buy weapons of mass destruction to mess with her security detail or blow up a bridge?”

Harris: “Absolutely not, no agreement.”

The judge calls a 20-minute break.

10:25 a.m.: When the people who went on a nighttime surveillance trip to the governor’s vacation home near Elk Rapids returned to Luther, Daniel Harris testifies, he assumed they had gone to a strip club.

Harris then moves on to what happened the next day, Sunday. He talks about additional training in the “shoot house.” He says he was in charge of safety. That is the day that the undercover FBI agent, Red, testified he reached a deal with militia members to buy explosives. Harris said he never agreed to buy explosives. He adds that he did not agree to kidnap the governor, did not agree to have “weapons of mass destruction” to harm law enforcement and “didn’t even know about a bridge” that the government says the conspirators planned to blow up to slow police after the kidnapping.

10:16 a.m.: Daniel Harris says that while he was a member of a chat group where the kidnapping plot was discussed and occasionally chimed in on it, he often ignored it and says he missed “hundreds” of messages at a time.

Harris is working to paint his involvement in the militia as recreational and indicate he was just trying to have fun. He talks about bringing his puppy to one of the trainings, as well as a poop emoji hat. He talks repeatedly about his dog.

He says that when they built a “shoot house” at a property in Luther in Lake County, he did not build it with Whitmer’s vacation home in mind.

He also testifies about meeting undercover FBI agent “Red,” who was posing as someone who could get explosives for the group. He said he never saw videos of bombs being detonated that the agent testified he showed members of the militia as proof that he could get the explosives.

Harris adds that later, the medical tent at Luther started being used as a beer tent. He said he bought $200 worth of beer and Jagermeister. The goal, he says, was to “get wasted.” He said after putting the guns away, they started a barrel fire and Harris started drinking “till the cows come home.”

Ty Garbin, who pleaded in the kidnapping plot, previously testified that Harris did not go on a nighttime surveillance trip to the governor’s vacation home in Elk Rapids. Garbin said Harris was “so drunk that he could barely stand up” and also that Harris said he didn’t want to go because he “wasn’t feeling it.”

Daniel Harris said he and friends helped Brandon Caserta to bed the night of the second surveillance trip, which neither of them went on. He said Caserta was so drunk he couldn’t get to bed in his tent by himself.

10 a.m.: Daniel Harris discusses an online chat message in which he said people should knock on the governor’s door and “just cap her.” Harris said he sent the message because he was frustrated with the ongoing discussions about the kidnapping plot, which he said he had already objected to, and that he meant to show he knew the group was not serious and would not follow through on any violence.

He adds that in additional trainings and meetings, he never agreed to get “weapons of mass destruction” or kidnap the governor.

9:52 a.m.: Harris is talking about another weekend spent with various militia members. He describes the events as for fun.

Defense attorney: “You didn’t agree to kidnap the governor that weekend, right?”

Harris: “No.”

Later, Harris discusses a hike he took with Ty Garbin, who previously pleaded guilty in the plot and testified for the prosecution, near Garbin’s property in Luther in Lake County.

Defense attorney: “You wouldn’t agree to kidnap the governor on a hike?”

Harris: “No.”

He says he was friends with Garbin and other militia members and they often spent time together doing recreational activities.

At another training in Munith, he said, he “disagreed” with a plot to kidnap the governor.

Attorney: “Did you have a physical reaction?”

Harris: “I did. I threw my hat at somebody.”

Harris testifies that he later went to dinner with some of the militia members.

Attorney: “You didn’t agree to kidnap the governor at Buffalo Wild Wings, did you?”

Harris: “No.”

9:42 a.m.:

Defense attorney: “Did you meet a guy named Frank Butler?”

Harris: “Yeah.”

Attorney: “What was your impression of him?”

Harris: “Absolute lunatic.”

Butler was allegedly involved in a plot to kidnap the governor of Virginia.

A short time later:

Defense attorney: “Did you agree to kidnap the governor of Michigan?”

Harris: “Absolutely not.”

Harris adds that on multiple occasions, members of the militia were high or drunk. He references drinking heavily.

9:38 a.m.: Daniel Harris says that discussions that happened at a dinner after a training in Cambria, Wisconsin, were not part of any kidnapping plot.

Defense attorney: “Did you agree to kidnap the governor of Michigan (during that dinner)?”

Harris: “Absolutely not.”

Attorney: “Did you agree to storm the (Michigan) Capitol?”

Harris: “No.”

The next day, there was more training at the shoot house.

Attorney: “Did you believe it was a mock-up of the governor’s house?”

Harris: “No.”

Attorney: “Did you believe it was a mock-up of the Capitol?”

Harris: “No.”

9:35 a.m.: Daniel Harris testifies that in a “shoot house” constructed for militia training, he was concerned about safety. He said he put measures in the house like lines and messages to encourage safety. He said he also drew smiley face targets.

He said the purpose of the training was to learn how to protect and clear your own home and for fun.

“Shoot houses are fun,” Harris said.

9:32 a.m.: His attorney is questioning Daniel Harris about his involvement in trainings and meetings with the other defendants.

Defense attorney: “Did you agree to kidnap the governor of Michigan?”

Harris: “Absolutely not.”

Attorney: “Did you agree to storm the (Michigan) Capitol?”

Harris: “No.”

9:29 a.m.: Harris is discussing trainings he attended and attempts of the group to build a bomb. The attempts were not successful. He said he had safety concerns about the training events.

8:45 a.m.: Harris graduated from Lake Orion Baptist High School before joining the U.S. Marines.

After leaving the Marines, Harris said he moved back home to live in his parents’ basement in Lake Orion. “It was kind of tough, parents treating me like i was in high school again.”

Two weeks after got home, he worked for a security company, but that didn’t last long, so he got a job at DK Security. (Note: DK Security was founded by former heads of the FBI and U.S. Marshal offices in Grand Rapids).

In 2020, he says he was applying to get a job at Kabul airport in Afghanistan to provide security for coalition special forces.

That’s also the year he joined the Wolverine Watchmen, he says, to keep up with his military training.

“It’s a very perishable skill set,” he says. “If if you don’t use it, you lose it, and you can lose it very fast.”

He says his first militia training was May 17, 2020, in Munith.

“On May 17th did you conspire to kidnap the governor?” his attorney, Julia Kelly asks. “Absolutely not.”

He’s talking about 2020, and the tension in the U.S. over reports of police brutality, including the death of George Floyd. “America was on fire,” he said. He says he attended a Black Lives Matter rally in Lake Orion, where he met Kaleb Franks.

8:30 a.m.: Suspect Daniel Harris, a former U.S. Marine, has taken the stand in his own defense.

Defense attorneys started their case Wednesday after federal prosecutors wrapped up.

The judge has ruled that multiple witnesses the defense subpoenaed, including controversial FBI informant Stephen Robeson, will not have to testify after they said they would invoke the Fifth Amendment.

Also on Wednesday, two defense attorneys who received threats over their work in the trial said they are not concerned.

Stay with us for the latest throughout the trial.