Deficit could force closure of some Flint public schools

News
Posted: / Updated:

FLINT, Mich. (AP) — Auditors have told Flint Community Schools leaders that unless changes are made the district could face a nearly $5.7 million yearly operation deficit.

MLive.com reports Friday that representatives of an accounting firm said during a special board meeting Thursday that the district’s debt and deficit are the result of declining enrollment.

About 3,750 students attend Flint Community Schools. In 2018, enrollment was roughly 4,500 students. Flint schools had 47,000 students in 1968.

A plan presented to the board Thursday by Superintendent Derek Lopez calls for closing four of the 12 district buildings and restructuring four others. That would decrease transportation, security, maintenance, administrative and other costs.

Lopez said the district plans to present an enhanced deficit elimination plan at Wednesday’s board meeting.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

TruNorth

Thumbnail for the video titled "TruNorth"

Econo Holiday Bucks

Thumbnail for the video titled "Econo Holiday Bucks"

Stroke Recovery 101

Thumbnail for the video titled "Stroke Recovery 101"

IshpeTurkey Trot Part Two

Thumbnail for the video titled "IshpeTurkey Trot Part Two"

IshpeTurkey Trot Part One

Thumbnail for the video titled "IshpeTurkey Trot Part One"

LOCAL 3 FRIDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 11/8/2019

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 FRIDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 11/8/2019"