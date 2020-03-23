Delta Animal Shelter offers food assistance program for those who can’t afford food for pets

DELTA COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – If you’re worried about being able to afford food for your pets during the COVID-19 pandemic, there is some relief for those in Delta County.

The Delta Animal Shelter offers a food assistance program. While their resources are limited, the shelter wants to assure that people can still keep and provide for their animals

“If somebody is having a hard time feeding their animals, we’ve always had a food assistance program. But, there may be people in the community that had never needed to use that […] And if they’re having a hard time feeding their animal, come to us and we will deliver a bag of food out to your car,” said Susan Gartland, manager of the Delta Animal Shelter.

Gartland said that this program will continue until they no longer have the resources. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the shelter has had to cancel fundraising events which they rely on to continue providing for the animals.

“It is fearful that donations might stop during this time, but we understand people need to be very cautious with their money and their donations. But if there is any extra, please consider your local animal shelter because the need doesn’t stop here,” said Gartland.

Currently, the shelter is closed to the public with reduced amounts of volunteers and staff. Adoptions are held by appointment. If you see an animal you would like to adopt on their Facebook or website, you can call and set up an appointment to spend one-on-one time with that animal prior to possible adoption. The shelter is also continuing to accept surrendered animals.

Gartland said she and the staff are taking precautions by thoroughly cleaning the facility.

“Our primary goal is providing quality care for the animals, as it always has been,” said Garland.