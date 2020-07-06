Delta Animal Shelter to hold grand opening for new dog walking trail

ESCANABA, Mich. (WJMN) – After about three years of preparations, there’s a new dog walking trail in Escanaba.

The Delta Animal Shelter Walking Trail is open for anyone to use, located right next door to the shelter. A grand opening will be held next Tuesday, July 14 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. with treats and prizes available.

“We wanted a place where people were able to take their dogs and have a nice out,” said Tonya Gartland, event coordinator, Delta Animal Shelter. “It’s really beautiful. A little less than a mile back there. There’s a spot for them to stop and go swimming or just to sit. There’s not that many places in town for people just to bring their dogs out for a nice walk. I hope everyone can come and just check it out.”

A rain date for the grand opening is set for next Thursday, July 16 at the same time.

The Delta Animal Shelter is located at 6975 County Road 426, Escanaba.