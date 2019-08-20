Delta County arrested after found unconscious in vehicle

ESCANABA– Around 7:30 a.m. yesterday, Aug 19, Escanaba Public Safety Officers were dispatched for a woman slumped over the wheel in a parking lot. Officers were unable to wake up the woman.

Upon further investigation, the woman was found to be under the influence of drugs.

Upon arrest, a number of several small individual baggies of suspected Cocaine were found. There was also prescription medication located in the vehicle that did not appear to be subscribed to the woman.

The woman was arrested and charged with OUID, Possession With Intent to Deliver Controlled Substance and Possession of Analogues. The woman was lodged at Delta County Jail.