Delta County churches and local businesses team up for Mission of Hope event

ESCANABA — More than 20 Delta County churches, local businesses, and people from the community have teamed up to help those in need.

Paul Culbertson, a Pastor at Wellspring Community Church says, ” Our goal is to help every woman, man and child feel like they matter and are important. And that this community cares for them. ”

Providing some of the most basic needs like backpacks and shoes.

“This event has really spawned out of an idea from a few pastors sitting in a room and turned into a huge community resource event,” continues Culbertson.

From those humble beginnings, this group can now provide a meal, health screenings, and opportunities for jobs.

” We have a lot of families, that just over time, for whatever reasons, have found their place or found a time where it would really be a blessing, just to get that extra step forward in their lives. And that’s really what was really hoping to do. We just want to help people have the next step,” says Culbertson.

And walking with their neighbors through those next steps.

Josh Jacobson, Wellspring Community Church says, ” I think for us we’re really wanting to help, and sorta be that light and make that difference, and I think something like this can really help with that. ”