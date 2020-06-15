Delta County Sheriff’s Office to receive protective vest donation for K9 Sage

DELTA COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – The Delta County Sheriff’s Office will receive a bullet and stab protective vest for its K9 Sage.

Body armor for K9 officers can be potentially lifesaving.

The non-profit organization, Vested Interest in K9s, Inc., donated the vest to the sheriff’s office. The vest is also sponsored by Sharon M. Peters of Grosse Pointe Shores, MI.

The vest will be embroidered with the sentiment “In memory of Det. Lt. Richard J. Scott”.

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.’s mission is to “provide bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States.”

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. has provided over 3,917 vests to K9s in all 50 states at a value of $6.9 million.

There are an estimated 30,000 law enforcement K9s throughout the United States.