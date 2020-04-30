Delta Inn catches fire in Escanaba

ESCANABA, Mich. (WJMN/RRN) – According to Radio Results Network, the Delta Inn Motel on the West side of Escanaba caught fire Thursday afternoon.

Numerous crews could be seen assisting. RRN reports an extremely windy afternoon making for a difficult firefight.

Heavy smoke filled the air as Escanaba Public Safety, Escanaba Township and Ford River Township fire crews battled this big flames.

There’s no word at this time if anyone was staying at the motel or if anyone was injured.

We’re also working to learn more about what started the fire.

CREDIT: Radio Results Network