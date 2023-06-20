MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The former Marquette hospital property is one step closer to redevelopment, following an announcement from the NMU Foundation and City of Marquette. Adamo Group has been named as the contractor for demolition on the former hospital site.

Adamo Group is based in Detroit. In a release from June 13, Adamo was listed as the lowest of seven bidders for the project. A demolition services agreement was reached between the NMU Foundation and Adamo Group on June 12.

Funding partners for the demolition include the State Land Bank Authority, City of Marquette, and Michigan Economic Development Corporation.

“After nearly two years working with many partners, the NMU Foundation is eager to proceed toward a new chapter for the Marquette community and NMU,” said Brad Canale, CEO of the NMU Foundation. “We are especially pleased that Adamo Group aligns with NMU’s strategic goal to be a model community for sustainable practices.”

The release states that Adamo plans to recycle 95% of the building material. How it will be recycled was not made immediately clear.

“We are thrilled that the demolition contract has been signed and that this project is making another significant step forward through the tremendous efforts of the NMU Foundation,” said Karen Kovacs, City Manager, City of Marquette. “Together, we are dedicated to delivering a transformative project that will enhance a core section of our City.”

The first phase of the project will see hazardous materials removed, asbestos abatement, interior demolition, and structural demolition of all buildings south of College Avenue, excluding the Blood Bank Building.

The second phase involves the Robert C. Neldberg Building and Blood Bank Building after UPHS Marquette relocates its operations from those locations.

A portion of College Avenue will be closed in preparation for the demolition. An exact date has not been announced. The City of Marquette’ Engineering Office will issue a notice before the road closure begins.

A public forum, hosted by Adamo Group is expected to be announced in the coming months which will share information on the project and discuss a timeline.

For more information related to the project, visit www.RenewCollegeAveMQT.org/.