Demolition grants available for rural blight

News
Posted: / Updated:
LANSING, Mich. (WJMN) – The State Land Bank Authority is making a second round of Michigan Rural Community Demolition Grants available. Smaller communities in Michigan can apply for a $50,000 grant to help eliminate blight and revitalize their communities.

The funds, available to Michigan county land banks and local units of government in counties with populations under 50,000, are designed to help communities remove vacant and abandoned structures from their neighborhoods and prepare for future developments that spark business investment and provide good jobs for residents. Applications are due Friday, March 13 at 5 p.m.

“We’ve seen great success within this past year and are very excited to be rolling out a second wave of grants,” State Land Bank Interim Director Jeff Huntington said. “We look forward to working with our upcoming group of grant recipients to help continue the development of vibrant communities as well as usher in new economic opportunities.”

Nine communities received funding last year to demolish abandoned and blighted structures in their communities. These demolition projects were completed throughout the fall and paved the way for new community gathering places, commercial units, and residential housing.

The one-time fund appropriation was spearheaded by Sen. Jim Stamas and highlights the importance of supporting rural communities.

“Our rural communities and small towns are home to nearly two-thirds of Michigan families and represent the foundation of our economy and way of life,” Stamas said. “I look forward to seeing this effective program continue to help our smaller communities remove blighted structures, return the land back to productive use, and attract new development and opportunities.”

The maximum award per proposal is $50,000 and can be used toward vacant and abandoned, blighted commercial or residential structures. Proposals will be evaluated based on their anticipated impact in promoting public safety, enhancing economic development, public and private investment in the project and alignment with the community vision or other placemaking efforts.

