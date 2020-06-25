Department of Justice launches civil rights reporting portal

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WJMN) – The Department of Justice announced Thursday of the launch of

the Civil Rights Reporting Portal. This new online tool will make it easier for the public to report

a civil rights violation.

“The Department is committed to upholding the civil and constitutional rights of all

people in the United States,” said Assistant Attorney General Eric Dreiband of the Civil Rights

Division. “The Civil Rights Reporting Portal will make it easier for the public to connect with us,

which in turn makes us more effective at upholding these important rights. I encourage the public

to use this portal to report civil rights violations.”

The new Civil Rights Reporting Portal – located at www.civilrights.justice.gov– will consolidate

over 30 unique reporting pathways. The portal will dramatically ease the burden on victims of

civil rights violations to identify the proper reporting channel. The form is fully accessible to

people with disabilities. It is also available in both English and Spanish, with more languages to

be added over the next year.

Western District of Michigan U.S. Attorney Andrew Birge explained that the established

civil rights hotline contact for the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Grand Rapids will remain available

as well, at 616-808-2004 and usamiw.civilrights@usdoj.gov.

“We coordinate with the Civil Rights Division on referrals; so whether you want to reach us quickly with a concern or to actually file a report through the new portal, you will be taken seriously.”

Individuals who believe that they may have been victims of civil rights violations can

learn more about their rights and how to report violations by visiting www.civilrights.justice.gov. If

you believe that you are a victim of criminal civil rights violations, such as misconduct by law

enforcement officers, hate crimes, or human trafficking, please contact your local FBI office.