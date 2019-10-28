Detroit airport is open to visitors without tickets

ROMULUS, Mich. (AP) — Visitors without tickets are being allowed to pass through security checkpoints at Michigan’s largest airport, at least until early January.

The change means someone can accompany a traveler to a gate or surprise someone getting off a plane at Detroit Metropolitan Airport.

There are some restrictions: Only 75 visitor passes will be given each day. People also must register online a day before the visit. More information can be found at www.metroairport.com.

A spokesman for the Wayne County Airport Authority says visitors can “create memorable moments” by watching planes and greeting family and friends. The program is expected to end on Jan. 5.