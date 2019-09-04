Detroit Lions superfan, Donnie “Yooperman” Stefanski passes away

GOETZVILLE, Mich. (WJMN) – The Detroit Lions confirm Wednesday the passing of long time fan and U.P. native Donnie Stefanski. The Goetzville man would drive more than 350 miles from the U.P. to Detroit for Lions games.

Earlier this year, a group from the Lions interviewed Stefanski for a series of fan videos. At the time, they didn’t know it would end up being a tribute.

In memory of Donnie "Yooperman" Stefanski pic.twitter.com/XJurj4RSpM — Detroit Lions (@Lions) September 4, 2019

When WJMN News spoke with the Detroit Lions organization, they were deeply saddened by the passing of Stefanski. They tell us they want to find a way to pay tribute to him. Those details will come in the following days.

Out of respect for the Stefanski family, we are not attempting to contact them at this time. Our thoughts go out to them during this time of loss.