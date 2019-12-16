Detroit school gets literacy lounge to enhance reading

DETROIT, Mich. (AP) – An elementary school in Detroit now boasts a new learning space that includes more than 1,000 age-appropriate books and specially designed furniture to enhance students’ learning experience.

The space at Carleton Elementary is the ninth literacy lounge opened by Detroit Pistons guard Reggie Jackson and his Determined to Assist Foundation in the Detroit Public Schools Community District since 2017.

Jackson’s foundation aims to impact the lives of low-income children in Detroit by providing them with educational opportunities and resources they otherwise would not have.

Literacy lounges help students foster a love of reading with the goal of improving literacy rates within Title I schools.