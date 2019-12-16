Detroit school gets literacy lounge to enhance reading

News
Posted: / Updated:
books-laying-open-jpg_20160212181804-159532

DETROIT, Mich. (AP) – An elementary school in Detroit now boasts a new learning space that includes more than 1,000 age-appropriate books and specially designed furniture to enhance students’ learning experience.

The space at Carleton Elementary is the ninth literacy lounge opened by Detroit Pistons guard Reggie Jackson and his Determined to Assist Foundation in the Detroit Public Schools Community District since 2017.

Jackson’s foundation aims to impact the lives of low-income children in Detroit by providing them with educational opportunities and resources they otherwise would not have.

Literacy lounges help students foster a love of reading with the goal of improving literacy rates within Title I schools.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

DNR December Update Part Two

Thumbnail for the video titled "DNR December Update Part Two"

DNR December Update Part One

Thumbnail for the video titled "DNR December Update Part One"

Wildcats Fall At Hands Of #1 Minnesota State Friday Night

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wildcats Fall At Hands Of #1 Minnesota State Friday Night"

950 pairs of socks thrown onto the ice at NMU hockey game

Thumbnail for the video titled "950 pairs of socks thrown onto the ice at NMU hockey game"

LOCAL 3 SUNDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 12/15/2019

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 SUNDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 12/15/2019"

Childhood Stroke

Thumbnail for the video titled "Childhood Stroke"