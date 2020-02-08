DeVos Art Museum seeking entries for “North of the 45th” exhibition

News
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Northern Michigan University’s DeVos Art Museum is currently accepting submissions for its annual “North of the 45th” exhibition. Artists living in Michigan, Wisconsin, or Minnesota north of the 45th parallel are welcome to submit an entry.

Jurors will be responsible for selecting the work for this year’s exhibition, as well as choosing the winner of the Jurors’ Choice Award worth $500. Other prizes include a $250 Audience Choice Award and a Permanent Collection Acquisition Award.

Entries are due at 11:59 p.m. EST Monday, March 16. Work in all media is welcome, provided it hasn’t previously been displayed in the museum. All entries must be submitted on devos.slideroom.com. There is a $20 fee to submit up to five images. Chosen artwork must be shipped or delivered to the museum by June 1st. Shipped artwork will be returned to the artist at the museum’s expense. 

For more information, contact Emily Lanctot at elanctot@nmu.edu or 906-227-1481.

