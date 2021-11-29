Dickinson Area Community Foundation to hold open house for new location in downtown Iron Mountain

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WJMN) – Dickinson Area Community Foundation (DACF) will host an open house on Tuesday, November 30 to highlight its new office space. The open house will run from 12 p.m. – 6 p.m. central time at the foundation’s new address located at 220A East Hughitt Street in Iron Mountain. In conjunction with Giving Tuesday, attendees can donate $20 to be entered into drawings for tickets to a December 25th game between the Green Bay Packers and Cleveland Browns, as well as for tickets to the foundation’s ‘Christmas in the Wizarding World’ event on January 28.

“Basically our open house is to highlight our new space,” said Tamara Juul, Executive Director of DACF. “It’s professional, it’s street front, we’ve got beautiful windows. We’ve got it all decked out for Christmas hoping that people stop by, see our new space. It’s very professional and a major upgrade for our small staff and our small office, but we’re really excited.”

Started in 1995, the foundation manages over 120 funds supported by a multi-million dollar asset fund to contribute to community well-being.

“The mission of the community foundation is to improve the quality of life here,” Juul said. “And how we do that is we award scholarships and grants, and so we have various funds that are set up to help people achieve the goal of making life better here in Dickinson County and the surrounding communities.”

DACF encourages the public to stop by during the open house to learn about its various funds and about how donating to a local non-profit fund can leave a positive impact in the community for generations. For people who cannot attend tomorrow’s open house, donations can be made on DACF’s website.

You can learn more about DACF and its various funds here.