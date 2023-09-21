DICKINSON COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – Housing and professional development are two of the big areas of focus to come from the Dickinson Area Economic Development Alliance (DAEDA) and its annual fall update on Thursday.

When it comes to housing, DAEDA Executive Director Lois Ellis said Dickinson County is faced with similar challenges to other parts of the region such as escalating labor and material costs as well as interest rates.

DAEDA is looking at tools provided by the state to help address housing needs. Some of those tools include:

“We’ve had some small-scale success,” said Ellis. “In particular in the iron mountain downtown area using the MEDC community development resources to help some mixed-use housing projects where there’s housing on the upper level and retail or commercial on the street level. We’ve seen probably 18 rental units come to downtown iron mountain using that program. We’d love to see more. With some of these new tools, we hope to see more of these projects.”

The regional planning and development commission for the central U.P. has its housing plan available online for review. There’s also a section on the CUPPAD website for public feedback on the plan.

On the topic of professional development is an organization called, Link U.P. It was created not only as a way to retain working professionals, but also to connect people moving to the area and get them plugged into the community.

“Link U.P. is an initiative that is reviving what was a young professional’s group in our community but in a new way. The group is not focused on any certain age or occupation limitations. We want it to be open to all individuals as a networking group that they can get involved with, not only for the purposes of social opportunities, but to develop leadership skills and knowledge share with peers to become a resource for talent in our community,” said Ellis.

DAEDA’s long term goal would be to have other Link U.P. groups pop up in different communities and help connect professionals around the region.