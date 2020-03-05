Disable the Label 2020 set for March 20

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The Superiorland Kiwanis Aktion Club is putting together their annual Disable the Label event on Friday, March 20 at the Peter White Public Library.

Disable the Label is an event designed to promote inclusion and erase the stigma that is associated with individuals with disabilities by educating the community with different organizations that are available for the disabled community.

Morgana Penglase, Amanda Sheridan and Jeremiah Prusi who part of the Superiorland Kiwanis Aktion Club spoke with Local 3’s Rebecca Bartelme about what the event is all about and the mission of their organization.

For more information you can call Morgana at (906) 360-5378 or click here to visit Superiorland Kiwanis Aktion Club’s Facebook Page.