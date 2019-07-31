Disaster relief effort for fire victims

MARQUETTE — A relief effort has been set up for victims of a Marquette fire.

Many people living at the Pine Ridge Apartments have been taken to the Superior Dome for shelter after the nine-story building caught on fire.

Crew members from the American Red Cross, the NMU Police Department, and the Marquette City Police rallied together to help organize this relief effort.

Joan Zbacnik, Disaster Action Team Leader for the American Red Cross says, “I think it shows that the yoopers are ready to lend a hand at any time, any disaster, and this was a disaster for a lot of people. And it’s sad to see something burn but the yoopers all came through.”

At the dome, people will be given cots, bedding, and a “comfy bag” that consists of a toothbrush, toothpaste, and deodorant.

Sitting along with some tables were set up inside the dome for meals that will be provided by the salvation army.

Zbacnik continues, “We’ve had a lot of help and people have come in volunteering, and we’re taking everyone we can possibly use.”

The apartment complex is still under lockdown and it is unclear when the people will be allowed back in the building.

Everyone living at the apartment building was evacuated safely and no injuries have been reported.